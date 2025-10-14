Trump to Attend ASEAN Summit for Thailand–Cambodia Ceasefire Signing in Kuala Lumpur

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28, where leaders will sign a landmark ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan confirmed on Tuesday.

The accord, formally titled the Kuala Lumpur Accord, seeks to cement a lasting truce and resolve tensions over an 817-kilometer undemarcated border that erupted into deadly clashes in July.

The five-day conflict left at least 48 people dead and displaced more than 260,000 civilians, marking the most serious fighting along the frontier in over a decade.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim played a key mediating role, with Washington reportedly supporting through direct engagement by President Trump, who held separate phone talks with both nations’ leaders.

Malaysia first brokered a temporary truce on July 28, halting active hostilities and paving the way for broader negotiations.

Under the new accord, both sides have agreed to remove landmines, withdraw heavy artillery, and scale back military presence in contested zones.

The framework also establishes joint monitoring and verification mechanisms to prevent renewed clashes.

Hasan described the accord as a “diplomatic breakthrough for regional peace,” crediting Malaysian mediation and US involvement for helping secure compromise.

Trump’s attendance at the summit would mark his first visit to Southeast Asia since returning to office, underscoring Washington’s renewed focus on regional diplomacy and conflict resolution.