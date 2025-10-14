Madagascar’s Military Seizes Power After President Rajoelina’s Impeachment

By Staff, Agencies

Madagascar’s military announced on Tuesday that it has taken control of the country following the impeachment of President Andry Rajoelina, amid mass protests and escalating political turmoil.

Colonel Michael Randrianirina declared on national radio that the army had “taken power,” adding that all state institutions — except the lower house of parliament — were being dissolved, according to France24.

The announcement came shortly after 130 lawmakers voted to impeach Rajoelina, with one blank ballot cast, witnesses told Reuters.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko dismissed Rajoelina’s earlier decree dissolving the National Assembly as “not legally valid.”

According to RFI, Rajoelina fled Madagascar under an alleged arrangement with French President Emmanuel Macron, later appearing in a video broadcast from an undisclosed location.

He confirmed his departure, saying he feared for his life amid the military uprising, while calling for dialogue and constitutional respect — but stopped short of resigning.

The political crisis erupted on September 25, when protests under the “Gen Z Madagascar” banner over severe power and water shortages evolved into broader demonstrations against poverty and corruption.

In a bid to ease tensions, Rajoelina dissolved his cabinet and appointed a new prime minister, but unrest continued.

Tensions reached a breaking point when members of the elite CAPSAT unit joined demonstrators and issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Rajoelina to step down — an act he condemned as a coup attempt.