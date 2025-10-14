France’s Political Crisis Deepens as PM Lecornu Faces Confidence Vote

By Staff, Agencies

France’s political instability continues as newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu struggles to secure enough support in parliament to survive a no-confidence vote later this week — his first major test since returning to office.

Reinstated by President Emmanuel Macron after a week of political turmoil, Lecornu convened his Cabinet on Tuesday to review the draft 2026 budget, which will dominate parliamentary debates over the coming two months.

He is expected to outline his government’s agenda in a policy address to the National Assembly later Tuesday.

The far-right National Rally (RN) and far-left France Unbowed (LFI) quickly filed separate censure motions, both set for debate on Thursday, uniting political extremes in opposition to Macron’s fragile centrist coalition.

Critics from across the spectrum denounced Macron’s decision to reappoint Lecornu — France’s fourth prime minister in under a year and a former defense minister — as evidence of fatigue and disarray within the ruling camp.

With less than two years before the 2027 presidential election, Marine Le Pen of the RN is demanding that Macron dissolve parliament and call a snap election, while LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has called for the president’s resignation.

Political analysts warn that Lecornu’s survival depends on centrist and conservative lawmakers who are increasingly reluctant to align with Macron’s bloc amid growing public dissatisfaction over economic stagnation and domestic unrest.