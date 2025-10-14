Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

France’s Political Crisis Deepens as PM Lecornu Faces Confidence Vote

France’s Political Crisis Deepens as PM Lecornu Faces Confidence Vote
folder_openEurope... access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

France’s political instability continues as newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu struggles to secure enough support in parliament to survive a no-confidence vote later this week — his first major test since returning to office.

Reinstated by President Emmanuel Macron after a week of political turmoil, Lecornu convened his Cabinet on Tuesday to review the draft 2026 budget, which will dominate parliamentary debates over the coming two months.

He is expected to outline his government’s agenda in a policy address to the National Assembly later Tuesday.

The far-right National Rally (RN) and far-left France Unbowed (LFI) quickly filed separate censure motions, both set for debate on Thursday, uniting political extremes in opposition to Macron’s fragile centrist coalition.

Critics from across the spectrum denounced Macron’s decision to reappoint Lecornu — France’s fourth prime minister in under a year and a former defense minister — as evidence of fatigue and disarray within the ruling camp.

With less than two years before the 2027 presidential election, Marine Le Pen of the RN is demanding that Macron dissolve parliament and call a snap election, while LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has called for the president’s resignation.

Political analysts warn that Lecornu’s survival depends on centrist and conservative lawmakers who are increasingly reluctant to align with Macron’s bloc amid growing public dissatisfaction over economic stagnation and domestic unrest.

france prime minister confidence vote political issues EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
France’s Political Crisis Deepens as PM Lecornu Faces Confidence Vote

France’s Political Crisis Deepens as PM Lecornu Faces Confidence Vote

12 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Global Effort to Rebuild Gaza After Ceasefire Deal

Erdogan Urges Global Effort to Rebuild Gaza After Ceasefire Deal

15 hours ago
Germany’s Top Spy Warns: Putin Could Strike EU “At Any Moment”

Germany’s Top Spy Warns: Putin Could Strike EU “At Any Moment”

17 hours ago
Australia Considers Deployment to Middle East After Ceasefire

Australia Considers Deployment to Middle East After Ceasefire

20 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 14-10-2025 Hour: 07:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot