Araghchi Slams Trump: Warmongers Don’t Make Peace

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi rebuked Donald Trump for his warmongering policy in West Asia, saying the US president cannot claim to seek peace in the region while pursuing policies of aggression and aligning with “war criminals.”

In an X post on Monday, Araghchi said Trump’s recent claim that Iran was “weeks away” from developing a nuclear weapon before the US-"Israeli" aggression against its nuclear facilities was “a big lie.”

The Iranian minister said pro-"Israel" interests were at work to feed Washington with false intelligence.

“It is more than clear by now that POTUS has been badly fed the fake line that Iran’s peaceful nuclear program was on the verge of weaponization this spring,” Araghchi said.

“That is simply a BIG LIE, and he should have been informed that there is zero proof of that, as confirmed by his own intelligence community.”

Araghchi said Trump had come to office pledging to end “Israel’s serial deception of US presidents” and to stop America’s involvement in “Forever Wars” designed by warmongers who have long sabotaged diplomacy with Iran.

“The real bully of the Middle East, Mr. President, is the same parasitic actor that has long been bullying and milking the United States,” he said in reference to “Israel”.

The Iranian diplomat condemned the US for its direct involvement in airstrikes on Iranian cities earlier this year, which claimed more than 1,000 civilians, including women and children.

“There is also the question of how the Iranian Nation can be expected to give any credence to an olive branch extended by the very same hand that was involved in the bombardment of homes and offices across Iran only four months ago,” Araghchi said.

“One can hardly be branded as President of Peace while provoking endless WARS and aligning with WAR criminals.”

Araghchi said Trump “can either be a President of Peace or a President of War, but he cannot be both at the same time.”

The Iranian minister was referring to Trump's portrayal of himself as a peacemaker and his remarks that he would “build lasting peace” across the region, alongside "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Araghchi said Iran remains open to “respectful and mutually beneficial diplomatic engagement,” but added that the country will not tolerate threats or coercion.

“The noble heirs of an ancient, rich civilization, the Iranian people, respond to goodwill with goodwill. We also know exactly how to resist and fight back against injustice and imposition, as the miserable warmonger in 'Tel Aviv' has found out the hard way,” he said, referring to Iran’s retaliation against "Israel" during the 12-day aggression of June.

The Iranian FM also echoed a point of agreement with Trump, saying Iran should not be used as a scapegoat in the Arab-"Israeli" normalization process.

“He is right in saying that Iran should not be used as a pretext regarding normalization with 'Israel'.”

“If someone wants to throw the Palestinians under the bus while embracing a genocidal entity that thirsts to devour the whole region, they should have the guts to take full responsibility for it in front of their people and not blame others.”