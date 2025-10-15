“Israeli” Drone Strike Injures Civilian in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

A Lebanese citizen was injured Tuesday evening after an “Israeli” drone strike targeted a vehicle between Wadi Jilou and Yanouh in southern Lebanon.

The incident comes amid a surge in the ongoing "Israeli" violations across Lebanese territory. On Monday, Lebanese Army Commander General Rudolphe Haykal condemned the occupation’s repeated assaults and attacks on civilian property and infrastructure.

Haykal stated that the "Israeli" strikes have caused life loss of numerous civilians and inflicted extensive material damage, describing them as a persistent threat to Lebanon and a blatant breach of international law and the cessation of hostilities agreement.

His remarks came during an inspection tour of the 10th Infantry Brigade Command in Kfarshakhna, Zgharta, where he received an operational briefing and met with officers and soldiers.

General Haykal commended Lebanon's troops for their professionalism and resilience, especially in remote regions and under challenging weather conditions.

“Lebanon’s security is preserved thanks to your discipline, determination, and belief in duty despite the difficult circumstances,” he told soldiers.

He affirmed that the Lebanese Army remains a unifying institution for all Lebanese and continues to earn the trust of friendly and allied nations due to the unwavering dedication of its personnel.

Highlighting the most recent "Israeli" strike in Al-Msayleh, General Haykal condemned the systematic targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure by the occupying forces.

“These attacks are not isolated; they are repeated violations of international law and the cessation of hostilities agreement,” he warned.

The army chief also inspected units in Al-Beddawi and Terbol, reviewing security measures in the operational sector. Addressing the troops, he said:

“We look at every region of Lebanon with a sense of responsibility. We wear the uniform of honor, sacrifice, and loyalty. The army remains the guarantor of national unity despite rumors and fabrications. Its success relies on the performance of units across all regions."

He concluded by reaffirming that the army is a pillar of safety for Lebanese citizens and will continue to make sacrifices to ensure Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.