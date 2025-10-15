US Revokes Visas of Foreign Nationals Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department announced on Tuesday that it has revoked the visas of several foreign nationals who publicly celebrated the assassination of conservative commentator and activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent right-wing figure known for his campus debates, was shot dead by a sniper last month while addressing students in Utah.

In a post on X coinciding with what would have been Kirk’s birthday, the State Department declared that the US “has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans”.

The department shared screenshots of alleged online comments made by six individuals from Germany, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay and South Africa.

One Argentinian wrote that Kirk “deserved” to die for promoting racist views, while a German user commented, “When fascists die, democrats don’t complain”. A Brazilian national said Kirk “was the reason for a Nazi rally where they marched in homage to him” and “died too late”.

“These are just a few examples of aliens who are no longer welcome in the United States,” the State Department said, vowing to continue identifying foreign nationals who celebrated Kirk’s death.

Later on Tuesday, President Donald Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. The award was accepted by Kirk’s widow, Erika.

Kirk’s killing has sparked heated political debate across the country. While most Democrats condemned the assassination, Trump and other Republican leaders have accused the “radical left” of fueling a climate of political violence. Dozens of people across the US have been suspended or dismissed from their jobs after making remarks that appeared to justify or mock Kirk’s death.