“Israeli” Occupation Breaks Gaza Ceasefire, Martyrs 7 Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have violated the recently declared ceasefire in Gaza, launching new drone strikes across the Strip that martyred seven Palestinians and wounded several others, according Palestinian media outlets.

"Israeli" media outlets admitted that the IOF resumed its attacks on Tuesday, just three days after the ceasefire came into effect, reigniting tensions amid ongoing humanitarian devastation in the besieged territory.

Five Palestinians reportedly were martyred after being targeted by "Israeli" drones in the al-Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

The IOF also struck the Halawa displacement camp in Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Strip, injuring several displaced civilians.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man was martyred and another was injured in a drone strike on al-Fakhari, east of Khan Younis.

"Israeli" drones also dropped bombs near Aabasan Clinic and on Abu Salah Street in Aabasan al-Kabira, further heightening fear among residents attempting to return to their homes.

The latest "Israeli" violations come just days after Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya, head of the Palestinian negotiating delegation, announced that a comprehensive ceasefire agreement had been reached.

The deal, approved by the "Israeli" entity last week, includes a complete cessation of hostilities, the phased withdrawal of the IOF, the entry of humanitarian aid, the reopening of the Rafah border crossing in both directions, and a captive exchange between the Palestinian Resistance and "Israel".

However, the strikes threaten to unravel the fragile truce and undermine the progress achieved through months of mediation led by Qatar, Egypt, and international facilitators.

The Gaza Municipality reported that the aggression left behind 50 million tons of debris, warning that reconstruction efforts cannot begin until major roads are reopened to allow the entry of equipment and aid.

Cleaning and maintenance operations have begun in areas from which the IOF have withdrawn, as authorities work toward the gradual return of life to devastated neighborhoods.

On its part, the Gaza Civil Defense reported that the remains of more than 10,000 Palestinians are still trapped beneath the rubble caused by relentless "Israeli" bombardment.

The agency warned that its crews lack the necessary equipment and resources to recover the bodies, as large swathes of the destroyed areas remain inaccessible.

It added that unexploded ordnance and remnants of "Israeli" missiles continue to pose a grave danger to civilians.

On another note, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced its readiness to receive the bodies of martyrs expected to be released by the occupation in the coming days.

Forensic, ambulance, and nursing teams have been mobilized to ensure the proper handling, documentation, and dignified transfer of the bodies to their families.

The Ministry emphasized that its medical staff continues to fulfill its humanitarian and professional duty “despite the harsh conditions and limited resources,” vowing to uphold the sanctity and dignity of every martyr.