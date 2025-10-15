Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran Thwarts 3 Major Cyberattacks On Infrastructure

Iran Thwarts 3 Major Cyberattacks On Infrastructure
folder_openIran access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Iran’s National Center for Cyberspace, Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, revealed on Tuesday that the country has successfully thwarted three major cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. The incidents, he said, were intercepted before causing damage.

Addressing a conference on cybersecurity, Aqamiri credited the swift and coordinated response of responsible agencies for detecting and neutralizing the threats, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in defending national cyberspace.

He noted that preventing vulnerabilities is among the most important issues in the cybersecurity field, noting that the National Center for Cyberspace issued a directive in 2023 aimed at strengthening defenses.

Aqamiri added that, with the efforts of the Cyber Police [FATA], a program has been launched to enable private-sector cybersecurity specialists to identify weaknesses and address them before attackers strike, thereby strengthening national cyber resilience.

Iran cybersecurity cyberattacks

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Thwarts 3 Major Cyberattacks On Infrastructure

Iran Thwarts 3 Major Cyberattacks On Infrastructure

9 hours ago
Araghchi Slams Trump: Warmongers Don’t Make Peace

Araghchi Slams Trump: Warmongers Don’t Make Peace

9 hours ago
Tehran Blasts Trump’s Anti-Iran Claims In ’Israeli’ Knesset

Tehran Blasts Trump’s Anti-Iran Claims In ’Israeli’ Knesset

one day ago
Iran’s Larijani: Palestinian Resistance Stands Victorious

Iran’s Larijani: Palestinian Resistance Stands Victorious

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-10-2025 Hour: 06:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

’Israeli’ drones launched two missiles targeting the main road between Kafra and Seddiqine in southern Lebanon.