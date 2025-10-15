- Home
Iran Thwarts 3 Major Cyberattacks On Infrastructure
By Staff, Agencies
The head of Iran’s National Center for Cyberspace, Mohammad Amin Aqamiri, revealed on Tuesday that the country has successfully thwarted three major cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure. The incidents, he said, were intercepted before causing damage.
Addressing a conference on cybersecurity, Aqamiri credited the swift and coordinated response of responsible agencies for detecting and neutralizing the threats, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in defending national cyberspace.
He noted that preventing vulnerabilities is among the most important issues in the cybersecurity field, noting that the National Center for Cyberspace issued a directive in 2023 aimed at strengthening defenses.
Aqamiri added that, with the efforts of the Cyber Police [FATA], a program has been launched to enable private-sector cybersecurity specialists to identify weaknesses and address them before attackers strike, thereby strengthening national cyber resilience.
