Pakistan- Afghanistan Tension Escalates: Drone Incursions, Military Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

Afghan security sources confirmed Tuesday that Afghan forces launched retaliatory strikes on Pakistani military positions following a drone violation of Afghan airspace, marking another spike in border tensions.

Security officials emphasized, "We will not accept attacks on their territory, nor will we accept violations of our airspace, and we will respond to every violation, whatever the cost.”

According to the sources, Afghan forces carried out a preemptive operation in the Khost region, successfully foiling an attempted Pakistani attack. The source added that the forces were “monitoring the other side's preparations for aggression against Afghan territory.”

The operation comes amid increasing hostilities near the border, with the Khost region conflict becoming a focal point of the ongoing standoff.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified over the past week. Two days prior to the latest incident, violent clashes broke out between Pakistani forces and Afghan Taliban fighters along the border.

The escalation follows Afghan accusations that Pakistani airstrikes targeted Kabul and the Paktika province last Thursday. While the Afghan government condemned the strikes and vowed to respond, Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Recently, Kabul rejected a request for an official visit by a high-ranking Pakistani delegation led by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, according to reports published Monday by Ariana News, citing sources within the Afghan government.