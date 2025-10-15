Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Iran’s Army Chief: Fresh Tactics Against Threats

Iran access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Amir Hatami said Iran has adopted new defensive and deterrent strategies to confront future threats drawing on lessons learned from the 12-day war of aggression imposed in June.

The senior commander made the remarks in a meeting with the members of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, held on Monday to analyze the political, security, and military situation in the region.

Hatami described the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist entity and the US in June as “a war that taught us as many lessons as twelve years."

He noted that during this period Iran experienced a completely hybrid war, in which the enemy combined advanced technologies with political, media, security, and intelligence operations.

“With these lessons, we have adopted new approaches for facing any kind of threat, which will lead to more effective measures to confront and deliver severe punishment to the enemy,” the Army chief stressed.

He went on to say that the dominant logic in the world today, as dictated by the global system of hegemony, is the logic of coercion and force.

“We witnessed clear examples of this logic in the aggressions of the child-killing entity against Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, and Qatar,” Hatami said.

The Army commander also warned that the only way to overcome such a logic, as emphasized by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, is to become “strong and powerful.”

