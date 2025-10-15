Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Freedom Through Resistance: 3 Swap Deals That Shook the Occupation

folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso

As part of efforts surrounding the Gaza Ceasefire Deal, three major exchange operations were carried out between the Palestinian Resistance and the “Israeli” occupation during the war.

Together, these exchanges secured the release of 3,985 Palestinian detainees, many of whom had faced life or long-term sentences under harsh conditions.

Israel Palestine ceasefire GazaStrip

