Freedom Through Resistance: 3 Swap Deals That Shook the Occupation
Infographic by Abir Qanso
As part of efforts surrounding the Gaza Ceasefire Deal, three major exchange operations were carried out between the Palestinian Resistance and the “Israeli” occupation during the war.
Together, these exchanges secured the release of 3,985 Palestinian detainees, many of whom had faced life or long-term sentences under harsh conditions.
