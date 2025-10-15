LA Declares “Emergency” Over ICE Raid Surge

By Staff, Agencies

Los Angeles County officials have declared a local state of emergency in response to a surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] raids, saying the operations have caused widespread fear and economic disruption across the region.

The declaration, announced Tuesday by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, enables the county to mobilize resources, provide rent relief and fund legal aid for residents affected by the raids. “What’s happening in our communities is an emergency, and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” Horvath said, emphasizing that the move aligns “the full weight of County government” behind its immigrant population.

The emergency proclamation, dated October 9, will remain in effect until the Board of Supervisors votes to end it. The board approved the measure 4–1, directing departments to “take necessary emergency actions to protect and stabilize communities impacted by federal immigration actions”.

County leaders said the raids have “created a climate of fear,” disrupting workplaces, schools and small businesses while straining hospitals and places of worship. Supervisor Janice Hahn said families were “destitute” after parents were detained at work, adding, “I want our immigrant communities to know that we are in this emergency with them”. Supervisor Holly Mitchell claimed the raids have also emboldened race-based violence and hate crimes.

The sole dissenting vote came from Board Chair Kathryn Barger, who warned that the declaration risks federal backlash. “The federal government has sole authority to enforce immigration law, and local governments cannot impede that authority,” she said. “We should instead advocate for meaningful immigration reform that is fair and pragmatic”.

In a sharp rebuke, ICE dismissed the county’s move, telling Fox News Digital that “the only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law”. ICE spokesperson Emily Convington added, “Perhaps the board should ‘supervise’ funds to support fire victims who still haven’t recovered, instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city”.

Horvath’s office has not yet responded to ICE’s remarks.