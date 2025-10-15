Trump to Argentina: Support Milei or Lose US Aid

By Staff, Agencies

In an unprecedented move for a sitting US president, Donald Trump openly endorsed Argentine President Javier Milei, warning that Washington could cut financial assistance if Milei’s opponents gain ground in the country’s upcoming elections.

“Great meeting today with Javier Milei!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Tuesday. “He is doing the right things for his country. I hope the people of Argentina understand how good a job he is doing... Javier Milei has my Complete and Total Endorsement — He will not let you down. MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN!”

The comments came during Milei’s visit to the White House, where Trump doubled down on his support, saying the US would not “waste our time” with Argentina if the libertarian leader loses political ground. The remarks mark a rare instance of a US president intervening so directly in another nation’s democratic process.

Referring to Milei’s political rivals as “extremely far-left” and responsible for Argentina’s economic turmoil, Trump warned that future American aid would depend on Milei’s success in the legislative midterms later this month. “If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina,” Trump told reporters from the Cabinet Room before hosting Milei for lunch.

The Trump administration has provided $20 billion in financial support to Argentina, which officials insist is not a bailout but part of a broader effort to “help our neighbors”. Trump said the aid was intended to “help a great philosophy take over a great country”.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the president’s comments, predicting that Milei’s coalition would perform well in the midterms and continue pursuing his market-reform agenda.

During their meeting, Trump praised Milei — an economist known for his populist and libertarian views — as “MAGA all the way,” underscoring the ideological kinship between the two leaders.

Milei, who faces reelection in 2027, has been a vocal supporter of Trump and his policies, often describing himself as an admirer of “American capitalism and freedom”.

Trump’s endorsement and warning signal a new era of conditional diplomacy, where foreign alignment with US political values could determine access to Washington’s financial support.