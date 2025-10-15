Iran Strikes Secret ’Israeli’-US Military Bunker in ’Tel Aviv’

By Staff, Agencies

An investigation by The Grayzone has revealed that Iran’s June 13 missile strike on "Tel Aviv" directly hit a secret underground military command center jointly operated by "Israel" and the United States, buried beneath a luxury apartment complex in the heart of the city.

According to geolocation analysis, leaked emails, and public records, the bunker, known as “Site 81”, is located underneath the Da Vinci Towers, a high-end residential and office complex built over what was once a ministry compound.

The facility reportedly serves as a command and control node for "Israeli" military intelligence, with US Army engineers having overseen its construction over a decade ago.

When Iranian missiles struck multiple locations across north "Tel Aviv" in June, "Israeli" authorities immediately sealed off the impact zone and prevented journalists from filming.

Fox News Correspondent Trey Yingst was among those forced away by police near the HaKirya compound and the Azrieli Center.

Hours later, Iranian state media announced that military and intelligence targets had been precisely hit in retaliation for earlier "Israeli" strikes on Iranian soil.

The Grayzone report links the Da Vinci complex to a 2013 US Army Corps of Engineers project that expanded “Site 81” into a 6,000-square-meter electromagnetically shielded intelligence facility.

A photo from the US Army study was geolocated to the site using surrounding landmarks such as the Kannarit [Canarit] Air Force towers, located just meters away.

The site is less than 100 meters from a children’s playground and a community center, raising concerns that "Israel" embedded a sensitive military installation within a densely populated area, effectively using civilians as human shields, a practice "Israel" has long accused Palestinians of engaging in.

Satellite imagery of the area remains blurred on Google and Yandex Maps, with no street-view access, suggesting ongoing censorship of strategic sites inside "Tel Aviv".

Leaked correspondence obtained by The Grayzone between former NATO Commander James Stavridis and former "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] chief Gabi Ashkenazi confirms that the bunker served as a command and control hub for "Israel’s" military network.

In the 2015 exchange, Stavridis mentioned a US company, ThinkLogical, which had won a big contract out at Site 81 with the IOF.

The Da Vinci complex and its surrounding towers were financed by a web of "Israeli"-American investors and firms with close ties to the "Israeli" so-called security establishment, including Check Point Technologies and AI21 Labs, the latter founded by veterans of "Israel’s" Unit 8200, the IOF’s elite signals intelligence corps.

France 24's analysis of post-strike coverage highlighted "Israeli" censorship, with Haaretz delaying reports on the Da Vinci hit by two weeks despite circulating images.