ICJ Genocide Case Moves Forward Despite Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Gaza ceasefire will not affect his country’s genocide case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice [ICJ].

Ramaphosa made the statement on Tuesday in Cape Town in parliament, stressing that South Africa’s determination to pursue its 2023 case despite the agreement on the US-backed deal aimed at ending "Israel’s" war on the besieged territory.

“The peace deal that has been struck, which we welcome, will have no bearing on the case that is before the International Court of Justice,” Ramaphosa told parliament, according to reports.

“The case is proceeding, and it now has to go to the stage where 'Israel' has to respond to our pleadings that have been filed in the court, and they have to do so by January of next year,” he added.

South Africa filed the case in December 2023, accusing "Israel" of genocidal acts in Gaza.

South Africa handed in a 500-page detailed submission in October 2024, with "Israel’s" counter-arguments due by January 12, 2026. Oral hearings are anticipated in 2027, with a final judgement expected in late 2027 or early 2028.The ICJ has issued three provisional measures, ordering "Israel" to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, though "Israel" has largely failed to comply.

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been martyred in Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Ramaphosa emphasized that real healing requires the case being properly heard.