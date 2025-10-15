- Home
Tehran Mayor Visits China for IMS Summit
By Staff, Agencies
Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani traveled to Chinese capital of Beijing on Wednesday at the invitation of the United Cities and Local Governments [UCLG] to attend International Mayors Summit [IMS].
As vice chairman of the West and Middle East Division of the UCLG, Zakani is scheduled to pay a visit to metro [subway] and other transportation infrastructures of this megacity.
In addition to visiting Beijing, the mayor of Tehran will also travel to other important cities in China, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Suzhou, and will visit the urban infrastructure of these cities.
United Cities and Local Governments is an umbrella international organization for cities, local and regional governments, and municipal associations.
International Mayors Summit was launched as a knowledge exchange platform for local government leaders and representatives of the major stakeholders.
