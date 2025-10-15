Italy: Pro-Palestinian Protests Turn Violent Ahead of ’Israel’ Game

By Staff, Agencies

Police forces clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the northern Italian city of Udine before Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualifier with "Israel", as thousands of protesters peacefully marched through the streets in anger at hosting the match.

Over 1,000 police officers and army personnel were deployed while helicopters and drones flew overhead to keep a watch on a demonstration that was kept several kilometers away from the Bluenergy Stadium hosting the Group I fixture. Italy won the game 3-0.

Many shops and restaurants decided to shut down and not open for business on Tuesday, and there were strict rules for those that did — including the removal of any outdoor furniture or other objects that could potentially be used as weapons.

Organizers, the Committee for Palestine-Udine, called upon FIFA, the international governing body for soccer, to exclude "Israel" from all competitions, statingthat the team backs “occupation policies” in the Palestinian territories.

Protesters carried an 18-meter Palestinian flag and a large red banner with the demonstration’s slogan, “Show 'Israel' the red card.” A metal statue symbolizing justice held scales in one hand and a red card in the other.

The marchers chanted slogans like “Free Palestine” and “Genocidal 'Israel'.”

“There has been a ceasefire, but not peace. As I wrote on my placard, there can be no peace without justice,” demonstrator Valentina Bianchi said.

Clashes broke out after a group of demonstrators apparently tried to get past the police cordons to head toward the stadium. Police used water cannons and tear gas against protesters who threw metal barriers and other objects and fired flares.

Two journalists were injured during the skirmishes, according to public broadcaster RAI and the Ansa news agency. One was taken to the hospital, while the other sustained less serious injuries in the clashes.

The Italian soccer federation said fewer than 10,000 tickets were sold for the qualifier against "Israel" at the 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli.

“Today wasn’t easy for us,” Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso said. “Honestly, it wasn’t easy … for many days we were always there thinking that maybe there was the possibility of not playing the match.”

Gattuso added, “We came, we prepared for it with an environment that we knew was not a festive environment, and we felt that.”

There were boos from some fans when the "Israeli" anthem was played.