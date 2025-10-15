Slain Palestinian Journalist’s Will Emerges After “Israeli”-Backed Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

The final testament of Saleh Al-Ja’frawi, a renowned Palestinian journalist and social media activist recently assassinated by an “Israeli”-backed gang, has surfaced—offering a moving reflection of his unwavering commitment to truth and sacrifice.

Palestinian media outlets published Ja’frawi’s will on Tuesday, revealing his deep spiritual readiness for martyrdom and his conviction that his death would serve the cause of Palestinian freedom. “Make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people,” he wrote, echoing the final words of his colleague Anas Al-Sharif and other Gaza journalists who fell before him.

Ja’frawi’s message described martyrdom not as a farewell, but as a continuation of his chosen path—one defined by steadfastness, pain, and service to his people in the besieged Gaza Strip. “I gave all my strength to be a support and a voice for my people, enduring oppression and loss, yet never ceasing to convey the truth as it is,” he wrote.

According to Palestinian officials, Ja’frawi was murdered by a Tel Aviv-backed gang affiliated with the Daghmash family, part of a network of armed groups that exploited the wartime chaos to sow fear and instability in Gaza. In June, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself admitted that “Israel” had been arming and supporting such militants to “counter the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas”.

Friends and colleagues recalled how Ja’frawi had long confided in them about death threats and false accusations, knowing the risks of his defiant reporting.

On Tuesday, Sara Segneri, a London-based international criminal law and human rights lawyer, announced that she and her team had filed formal complaints with multiple UN investigative bodies and special rapporteurs, as well as the International Criminal Court [ICC], demanding an inquiry into Ja’frawi’s assassination.

Ja’frawi joins the hundreds of journalists who have been martyred alongside more than 67,500 Palestinians since “Israel’s” genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023—a campaign that has devastated the enclave and targeted those who dared to document its suffering.