At Least 64 Dead, 65 Missing After Torrential Rains in Mexico

By Staff, Agencies

The death toll from the torrential rains that hit Mexico between October 6 and 9 has risen to 64, according to the latest report from the National Civil Protection Coordination agency. There are also 65 people reported missing.

The head of the agency, Laura Velázquez, said on Monday at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference that the torrential rains in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro were the heaviest of the year and caused severe damage to roads, homes and rural communities.

Officials believe around 100,000 homes may have been affected, and said that over 42,000 have lost power service.

Veracruz accounts for the majority of the victims, with 29 deaths, followed by Hidalgo with 21, Puebla with 13, and Querétaro with one.

In addition to the dozens of missing people, there are also 132 road closures in the five affected states, although many have already been cleared.

Raymundo Pedro Morales, the Secretary of the Navy, added that even though heavy rain had been forecast, its volume and intensity was beyond any expectations, triggering flooding and landslides.

Both the Navy and the Army have deployed emergency units to deal with the aftermath of the storms.

Speaking at the National Palace, President Sheinbaum said her administration will not spare resources to help the victims and rebuild affected areas.

She said that 19 billion pesos [$1.02 billion] were approved this year for natural disaster mitigation, of which around three billion have been used already.

Sheinbaum visited Veracruz on Sunday and was confronted by people demanding help to locate missing friends and relatives. There are videos on social media showing the president looking overwhelmed by the situation and asking people to remain calm.

“We’re used to it,” said Sheinbaum about the criticism she has attracted over the videos.

More rain is expected in the coming hours, although no more torrential downpours have been forecast.