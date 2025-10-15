Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Hussein Karki, a Lebanese civilian from Khirbet Selm, vanished after “Israeli” forces captured him on January 26, 2025, during their withdrawal from South Lebanon.

Shot and wounded as he tried to help his dying mother, Hussein was taken away by occupation soldiers. Months later, his fate remains unknown—another haunting reminder of Lebanon’s missing detainees.

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”

 

Israel Lebanon SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”

Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”

3 hours ago
Freedom Through Resistance: 3 Swap Deals That Shook the Occupation

Freedom Through Resistance: 3 Swap Deals That Shook the Occupation

8 hours ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

Our Forgotten Detainees: Ali Tarhini — Shot, Seized and Silenced by “Israel” at 18

one day ago
Our Forgotten Detainees: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire

Our Forgotten Detainees: The Abduction of Hassan Hammoud After the Ceasefire

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 15-10-2025 Hour: 06:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot