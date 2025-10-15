- Home
Our Forgotten Detainees: Hussein Karki — Wounded, Captured and Disappeared by “Israel”
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Hussein Karki, a Lebanese civilian from Khirbet Selm, vanished after “Israeli” forces captured him on January 26, 2025, during their withdrawal from South Lebanon.
Shot and wounded as he tried to help his dying mother, Hussein was taken away by occupation soldiers. Months later, his fate remains unknown—another haunting reminder of Lebanon’s missing detainees.
