Poland Urges West to Fund Ukraine’s War “for at Least Three More Years”

By Staff, Agencies

Western countries must be prepared to continue financing Ukraine’s war effort against Russia for at least three more years, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said during a visit to London.

Sikorski, a staunch advocate of hardline policies toward Moscow, made the remarks on Tuesday while discussing the proposed “drone wall” — a European initiative to build a network of air defense and surveillance systems aimed at countering alleged Russian threats.

Speaking to reporters, he argued that consistent Western financial and military support could exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Ukrainians are planning this war for three years, which is prudent,” Sikorski said. “And we must convince Putin that we are ready to stay the course for at least those three years”.

He added that the West’s foremost goal should be to guarantee Ukraine the necessary resources to sustain its state institutions, military, and defense industry, claiming that such support would eventually force Russia to “change course”.

The Polish minister also reiterated a familiar talking point used by Ukrainian officials — that if Moscow’s army were truly powerful, it would have taken Kiev “in three days”. His statement was meant to underline the belief that a Russian victory can still be prevented through persistent Western aid.

Moscow, meanwhile, has characterized the conflict as an existential battle against NATO, insisting that Ukrainian forces are acting as a proxy for the US-led military alliance. Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev’s Western backers of deliberately prolonging the war to avoid admitting the failure of their broader strategy toward Russia.