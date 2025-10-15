Iran Urges Spain to Lead Global Push for ’Israel’s’ Suspension from International Sports

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, has called on Spain to spearhead efforts toward building a global consensus to suspend the "Israeli" regime from international sports, citing its “blatant anti-human actions” and ongoing violations of international law.

In a letter addressed to Spain’s Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, Donyamali appealed to Spain’s “historical principles and moral leadership” to take a decisive role in advancing justice within the international sports community.

He praised Spain’s sporting legacy as a “symbol of solidarity, courage, and mutual respect,” saying its influence could help restore credibility to global sporting values undermined by “the presence of a regime rooted in discrimination and apartheid.”

“Over the past decades, this entity has shown its true face to the world with blatant anti-human actions, including occupation, discriminatory policies, and continuous human rights violations,” Donyamali wrote.

Drawing parallels to the international boycott of apartheid South Africa, the Iranian minister stressed that the global sports community must show “the same determination and solidarity” to confront injustice today.

He urged Spain—given its “privileged position within the European Union and global sports institutions”—to coordinate with other European nations to formally propose "Israel’s" suspension at upcoming international sports forums.

Donyamali expressed confidence that Spain, “as one of the world’s leading sporting nations,” would uphold “justice, ethics, and respect for international law” in the global sports arena.

In May, Minister Alegría announced that Spain and the European Union were prepared to open discussions on excluding "Israel" from all continental and international sporting events.