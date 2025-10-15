US Churches Targeted in Covert Pro-’Israel’ Geofencing Campaign

By Staff, Agencies

A newly launched US-based firm, Show Faith by Works, has initiated a covert geofencing campaign targeting Christian churches and colleges across the American Southwest with pro-"Israel" advertisements, according to an investigation by Nick Cleveland-Stout of the Quincy Institute, published by Responsible Statecraft.

The company, registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), stated that its project seeks to “geofence the actual boundaries of every major church in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Colorado, and all Christian colleges during worship times,” enabling the tracking of attendees and the delivery of targeted digital ads promoting Israel.

Part of a $3.2 million contract, the campaign reportedly includes recruiting celebrity endorsers and compensating pastors to produce pro-"Israel" content.

The advertisements are said to be “pro-'Israel' and anti-Palestinian,” according to the firm’s internal pitch deck.

Responsible Statecraft contacted hundreds of churches listed as targets; none said they were aware of the campaign.

“We were not aware of that, no — you are the first to bring that to our attention,” a spokesperson for Bethel Church in Redding, California, said.

Project manager Chad Schnitger told RS that ads may include invitations to “visit one of our upcoming Mobile Museum exhibits” or travel to "Israel."

The “Mobile Museum,” housed in a trailer, reportedly features footage of "Israeli" occupation forces and will begin touring within a month.

The revelations have raised concerns among faith leaders over privacy violations and foreign political influence in US religious communities.