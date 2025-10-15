Netherlands Seizes Chinese-Owned Chipmaker Nexperia Amid US Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Dutch authorities have taken control of Nexperia, a Chinese-owned semiconductor manufacturer, following months of intense pressure from Washington, Politico reported Tuesday, citing newly released court documents.

The Netherlands-based firm, owned by China’s Wingtech Technology, was seized earlier this month amid growing Western concerns over Beijing’s access to advanced technology.

The move marks a new flashpoint in the escalating US-China trade and tech rivalry, particularly over semiconductor supply chains crucial to both civilian and military industries.

According to the documents, Dutch and US officials met in June to discuss the company’s ownership.

Representatives from a US agency overseeing critical technology reportedly warned that Wingtech founder and Nexperia CEO Zhang Xuezheng must be removed to avoid US export restrictions.

“It is problematic that the CEO of the company is still the same Chinese owner,” one US official was quoted as saying. “It’s almost certain that the CEO should be replaced to qualify for an exemption on the entity list.”

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs confirmed that it intervened due to “recent and acute signals of serious governance shortcomings,” citing potential threats to the nation’s and Europe’s “technological expertise and capabilities.”

The seizure underscores the mounting geopolitical pressures on European nations to align with US efforts to curb Chinese influence in critical industries, especially as Washington intensifies restrictions on technology transfers involving advanced chips and manufacturing equipment.