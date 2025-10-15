UN Voices Concern Over Madagascar Power Shift After President’s Impeachment

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations has expressed concern over reports of an unconstitutional change of power in Madagascar and pledged to work with the African Union and regional bodies to help restore stability after lawmakers voted to impeach President Andry Rajoelina.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq made the remarks at a briefing on Tuesday, following army commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina’s announcement that the military had taken control of the Indian Ocean nation.

“We’re trying to see exactly what happens once the dust has settled... If there is a coup under way, we would stand against that,” Haq told reporters, emphasizing the UN’s opposition to any unconstitutional takeover.

The crisis deepened on Tuesday after 130 lawmakers voted to impeach Rajoelina, shortly before he reportedly fled Madagascar, denouncing the events as an attempted power grab.

Rajoelina had earlier sought to dissolve the National Assembly as the impeachment loomed and recently dismissed his cabinet in a bid to calm unrest.

Protests have gripped the country since September 25, when youth-led demonstrations over chronic power and water shortages escalated into broader anti-government rallies.

The situation worsened when elite CAPSAT soldiers joined protesters, accusing authorities of repression.

The UN’s statement comes as regional and international actors assess the rapidly evolving situation.

The African Union and the Southern African Development Community have yet to comment on whether they recognize the military’s takeover.