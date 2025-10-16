Venezuela Establishes New Defense Zones Along Colombia Border, Citing US-Backed Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to peace, sovereignty, and dignity, unveiling a new plan to strengthen territorial defense amid renewed concerns over alleged US covert operations in the region.

In a televised address on Wednesday, Maduro announced the creation of Comprehensive Defense Zones along Venezuela’s western frontier with Colombia — encompassing the states of Táchira, Apure, and Amazonas — areas long viewed as vital to national security and regional stability.

“Venezuela continues to earn peace by exercising full sovereignty and defending the right to life and joy of its people,” Maduro declared. “We are a model of dignity, courage, and hard work — a people determined to live in peace and to defend our homeland with honor”.

The president highlighted his government’s resilience in the face of sustained external pressure, saying Venezuela had become “a model nation” for others in the Global South. He called on citizens and the armed forces to remain on high alert, urging “maximum mobilization and readiness” to protect the country’s borders.

“We must multiply our efforts,” he said. “Sovereignty is not a slogan. It is an active duty, and every Venezuelan must take part in its defense”.

Maduro described the new defense zones as “examples of development and resistance,” meant to bolster coordination between the armed forces, Bolivarian militias, and local communities to counter any external or covert threats. “Day by day, we are surpassing ourselves, preparing for defense, and nurturing a creative and conscious popular resistance,” he affirmed.

His remarks came hours after The New York Times revealed that the administration of US President Donald Trump had secretly authorized CIA covert operations targeting Venezuela — including potential lethal strikes on its territory.

According to the report, the authorization — approved in 2024 — represented a major escalation in Washington’s long-running campaign to undermine the Bolivarian Republic. Citing unnamed sources, the investigation alleged that the plan went beyond previous US attacks on vessels off Venezuela’s coast — actions officially justified under anti-narcotics pretexts but which resulted in at least 27 deaths.

The alleged objective, the report said, remained the overthrow of Maduro’s government.

While Washington has not officially confirmed the existence of such operations, the timing of the revelations has heightened concerns in Caracas and across Latin America that the US could be reigniting hybrid warfare tactics against Venezuela.

Venezuelan officials swiftly condemned the report, denouncing it as “yet another violation of international law” and a demonstration of Washington’s “neo-colonial arrogance”.

“These covert schemes will fail just as every other imperialist attempt has failed,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “The Bolivarian Republic stands firm — united, sovereign and prepared”.