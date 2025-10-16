Trump Threatens To Send ’Israel’ Back Into Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump threatened to order the "Israeli" occupation entity to “return to Gaza’s streets” in case of, what he called, Hamas’ refusal to commit to a plan devised by the US president, which he said is aimed at ending "Tel Aviv’s" war of genocide on the coastal sliver.

“'Israel' will return to those streets as soon as I say the word,” he told CNN in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Trump added that “if it could,” the occupation would go and afflict as much damage on the coastal sliver as it was capable of.

The remarks sidestepped the Zionist entity’s having already claimed at least 67,938 Palestinians' lives, mostly women and children, and wreaked wholesale destruction on almost the entire expanse of the territory as part of the genocide.

Hamas and "Israel" struck a deal based on Trump’s plan during indirect Egypt talks this month, with Hamas agreeing to release all remaining living and dead "Israeli" captives.

Also on Wednesday, al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, confirmed that it had transferred all the living captives to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It went on to say that the fighters had also transferred all the bodies they could reach that belonged to the remaining dead captives.

The brigades, however, pointed to the widespread destruction caused by "Israel" as a result of the genocide, which began in October 2023, saying the extreme extent of the devastation had complicated the task of reaching the corpses.

It also cited "Israel’s" repeated violations of the deal that had further increased the risks and complexities that the fighters had to take to recover the bodies.

"Israeli" officials, though, have been abusing the dire situation to threaten fresh genocidal aggression.

Most recently, "Israel's" minister for war, Yisrael Katz said in a post on X, former Twitter, that the occupation forces would resume its aggression on the besieged territory.