US Pushes Japan, India To Ditch Russian Energy Deals

By Staff, Agencies

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Japan to stop importing energy from Russia, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that India would cease buying oil from Moscow.

In a post on X, Bessent said he had met with Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato in Washington and discussed the US expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy. The move reflects an ongoing effort by Washington to isolate Moscow economically as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

In addition to energy discussions, Bessent noted that he and Kato spoke about strategic investments under the US-Japan Trade and Investment Agreement. "[We discussed] plans for mobilizing Japan's strategic investment in the United States," Bessent said on X.

Japan remains heavily reliant on imported energy. In 2023, Tokyo spent 582 billion yen [approximately $3.9 billion] on Russian liquefied natural gas [LNG] which accounted for 8.9% of its total LNG imports, according to the latest customs data.

Japanese media, reporting from Washington, quoted Kato as refusing to address Bessent’s remarks directly. "I'd like to refrain from discussing what other ministers said," he stated.

However, Kato reiterated Japan’s commitment to international cooperation on the war in Ukraine: "We are committed to doing what we can to realize a just peace in Ukraine by coordinating with fellow G7 countries."

While Japan has not formally committed to ending its Russian energy imports, the pressure from Washington comes amid increased emphasis on G7 unity and coordinated economic responses to the conflict in Ukraine.

On the same day, Trump told reporters that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to stop purchasing oil from Russia, though he acknowledged it would take time.

"You know; you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," Trump said.

India has historically maintained strong ties with Moscow, and Modi has defended energy cooperation with Russia despite international pressure.

In August, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports to the United States. His aides accused India of indirectly supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine by continuing oil purchases from Moscow.