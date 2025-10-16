Gaza Receives 45 Martyred Bodies Returned By ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Thursday, that it has received the bodies of 45 Palestinian martyrs released by the "Israeli" occupation through the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 90.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that its medical teams are continuing to handle the bodies in accordance with approved medical and forensic procedures to complete examinations, documentation, and the eventual handover to the families of the martyrs.

Earlier, the ministry reaffirmed that its staff remain committed to fulfilling their humanitarian and professional duties despite severe working conditions and limited resources, emphasizing their mission to uphold human dignity, both in life and in death.

The International Committee of the Red Cross urged all parties to ensure the dignified handling of human remains throughout the ongoing transfer process, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement currently in effect.

The "Israeli" occupation told the United Nations it will allow only 300 aid trucks into Gaza starting Wednesday—half the previously agreed number—and will restrict fuel and gas to limited humanitarian use, according to a UN-confirmed note seen by Reuters.

Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] in Gaza, confirmed that the organization had received the official notice from the "Israeli" COGAT, the branch of the "Israeli" military responsible for coordinating aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] violated the Gaza ceasefire just three days in, launching drone strikes that martyred at least seven Palestinians—including five in al-Shujaiya—and wounded several others, reigniting tensions amid ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Moreover, "Israeli" drone strikes reportedly hit Jabalia's Halawa displacement camp and several areas in southern Gaza, martyring one, injuring others, and sparking fear among returning residents.