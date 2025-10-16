“Israeli” Brutality Exposed: Marwan Barghouti Assaulted, Suffers Broken Ribs

By Staff

The Palestinian “Prisoners’ Media Office” reported that Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti sustained rib fractures after being beaten in the prisons of the Zionist occupation in mid‑September 2025.

In a post on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, the office said that “detainee Marwan Barghouti was assaulted by beating while being transferred from ‘Rimon” prison to ‘Megiddo’ prison in mid‑September,” and that eight members of the Nahshon unit [affiliated with the ‘Israeli’ prison service] took part in the attack during the transfer

The office added: “Barghouti lost consciousness and suffered fractures to four ribs as a result of being beaten by the repression unit in the ‘Israeli’ prisons.”

Fatah, in a statement on Wednesday, described the “brutal ‘Israeli’ assault” on its central committee member, detainee Marwan Barghouti, saying it will not break his will. The movement called the assault a blatant violation of all international conventions and laws, foremost among them the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Fatah urged the international community and relevant human‑rights organizations to intervene to halt the colonial occupation’s violations against detainees, including Barghouti, and held the “Israeli” entity fully responsible for his fate.

Marwan Barghouti remains one of the most popular figures in Palestinian public life; he has been serving five life sentences in the occupation’s prisons since 2002 on charges related to the Al‑Aqsa Intifada that erupted in autumn 2000.

In August 2025, the so‑called Minister of National Security of the “Israeli” occupation, Itamar Ben‑Gvir, stormed Barghouti’s cell and threatened him, saying on video posted by Zionist media: “Whoever kills our children or our women, we will erase him. You will not prevail against us.”