Iran’s Pezeshkian Warns of Enemy Schemes to Divide Muslim Nations

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said enemies always seek to sow discord among Muslim states to weaken them, following a recent flare-up between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a Wednesday session as he elaborated on Iran’s stance regarding the tensions between its two eastern Muslim neighbors.

He said Muslim nations do not favor conflict and disagreement, which are the result of plots by enemies and international Zionism.

He added that the recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan caused deep concerns among all regional countries, including Iran, which has common borders with the two nations.

The Muslim nations, especially those with shared roots and cultures in the region, enjoy an unbreakable bond of faith and culture and are duty-bound to strive as a unified body to promote peace, justice, and progress, Pezeshkian noted.

He reiterated that Iran will utilize all its resources and make its utmost efforts to reduce tensions, promote dialogue, and strengthen brotherly bonds between the two neighboring countries, stating that dialogue and the promotion of fraternal ties will help ease tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The region needs peace, cohesion, and cooperation more than ever, Pezeshkian said, expressing confidence that the governments and peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan will overcome their challenges through prudence.

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached a temporary 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday following a fresh round of deadly clashes along their border that left dozens dead and injured.

The truce announced by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry took effect at 6:00 p.m. local time in Pakistan.

The ceasefire offers a temporary pause, with many concerned that recurring border skirmishes could spark a new wave of violence.