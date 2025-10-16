Trump: Ukraine Aims To Launch New Offensive

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine intends to go on the offensive against Russia, even as Kiev’s forces remain on the backfoot across the front line and face manpower shortages amid a mobilization campaign marred by violence and public resentment.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump replied that the US is “looking at… options” when asked what message and support he could deliver to Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky ahead of their meeting in Washington on Friday.

“They want to go offensive… I’ll make a determination on that,” Trump added. However, the US president declined to specify any timeline, objectives, or what would be required for a potential push.

Last month, Trump backed Ukraine’s goal of reclaiming its original borders but gave no plan, as US officials weighed sending long-range Tomahawk missiles—a move he said he might approve if the war shows no signs of ending.

Ukraine’s last major offensive was in August 2024, with a brief incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region. Despite initial gains, the advance stalled, and troops were pushed back by spring.

Kiev’s 2023 counteroffensive to retake Crimea failed amid strong Russian resistance, minefields, and poor coordination—later blamed on delayed Western arms and intelligence leaks.

Russian forces have advanced in Donbass and Dnepropetrovsk, while Ukraine struggles with manpower shortages amid draft evasion and violent recruitment incidents.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Russia is open to diplomacy with Kiev, but “in the absence of alternatives, [it] continues the special military operation” to safeguard the country’s national interests.