Six Palestinians Wounded in ’Israeli’ West Bank Raid

By Staff, Agencies

Six Palestinians were injured on Wednesday evening during an "Israeli" raid in Nablus, as "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] carried out a large-scale incursion in the northern West Bank city.

The raid, which targeted a residential building on al-Rahebat Street, involved the storming of the area from multiple directions.

According to local sources, an "Israeli" special forces unit infiltrated Al-Rahibat [Nuns] Street and surrounded the targeted house. A large number of military jeeps then entered the area, deploying tear gas and flashbangs against civilians near Martyrs’ Roundabout and surrounding streets.

The IOF also encircled the Nablus Municipality Fire Department building, forcibly removing several young men who were inside. Additionally, they raided the headquarters of the Palestinian Workers’ Union and conducted field interrogations with individuals present at the scene.

These actions come amid growing tension and increased aggression by the IOF across the northern West Bank.

In a separate overnight raid early on Thursday, the IOF detained Murad Shteiwi, a prominent activist and coordinator of the Popular Resistance Committee.

Shteiwi, who also serves as director of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, was detained after his home was raided in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya.

His detention marks another escalation in the ongoing crackdown on Palestinian civil resistance figures.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, the IOF launched raids in several towns, including Saniriya, south of Qalqilya, and Beit Ummar, north of Al-Khalil.

During the raid in Beit Ummar, freed detainee Bahjat Yamin was detained, further highlighting the broad scope of the occupation’s operations overnight.

These developments come as part of intensified IOF campaigns across the West Bank, raising concerns over increased civilian targeting and mass detentions.

On a related note, on Wednesday morning, IOF and settlers attacked farmers and volunteers while they were harvesting olives in the al-Mughraqa area of the lands of An-Nazla al-Sharqiya village, north of Tulkarm, while other settlers destroyed several olive trees in the village of Kisan, east of Beit Lahm.

The WAFA agency reported that the IOF extensively fired tear gas canisters toward the farmers, which led to dozens of people suffering from asphyxiation.

The IOF also raided neighborhoods in the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh and broke into the homes of freed and exiled detainees.