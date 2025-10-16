UK MP Urges Barghouti’s Release Over ’Israeli’ Abuse Reports

By Staff, Agencies

A member of the British Parliament representing the Green Party has called for the release of Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti, describing him as a vital political figure who could help lead Palestinians toward unity and peace.

“Marwan Barghouti is a powerful unifying voice for Palestinians who could potentially play a crucial role in securing meaningful and lasting peace in the region,” said MP Ellie Chowns.

Her statement came amid renewed international attention on Barghouti, as new details emerge about his treatment in "Israeli" custody.

Palestinian sources reported that Barghouti was violently assaulted by "Israeli" prison guards on September 14 while being transferred between the Ganot and Megiddo prisons. The 66-year-old reportedly suffered four broken ribs during the attack.

His son, Arab Barghouti, said that eight guards from the "Israeli" prison authority assaulted Marwan while in transit.

"What we know is that while they were transferring my father, they stopped along the way and eight security guards... started beating my father up in different ways, by kicking him, by throwing him on the ground, by punching him, focusing on the head area, chest area, and legs as well," he explained.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen last year in October, Barghouti's son pointed out that since October 7, 2023, Barghouti has been subjected to pressure, beaten, and forcefully dragged and has been transferred between four or five "Israeli" prisons.

"Despite everything he is enduring, my father met his lawyer with his head held high and his usual smile," Barghouti said, adding that his father reaffirms to the Palestinian people and the world that "he stands firm against the occupation."

According to the Palestinian leader's son, Barghouti's message has been clear throughout the past 22 years: "His sole concern is uniting the Palestinian people."

Marwan Barghouti, a senior leader in the Fatah movement, is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and respected figures in Palestinian politics. Many view him as a potential successor to Abbas and a symbol of unity across political factions.

Barghouti has been imprisoned since 2002, serving five life sentences for his alleged role in the Second Intifada, which he denies, rejecting "Israeli" court authority as a Palestinian parliament member.

In the latest captive exchange, which saw 1,968 Palestinians released for 20 "Israeli" captives, Hamas negotiators pushed for Barghouti's release, but the "Israeli" occupation refused.

Barghouti’s continued imprisonment remains a central issue for many Palestinians, and his case is increasingly drawing international attention, particularly in the context of human rights and political legitimacy.