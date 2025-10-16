Hamas on 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Yahya Sinwar: A Legacy Fueling the Flame of Al‑Aqsa Flood

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hamas commemorated the first anniversary of Commander Yahya Sinwar’s martyrdom, reaffirming the continuity of the resistance, honoring fallen leaders and celebrating national victories including the “Flood of the Free” swap deal.

The statement emphasizes steadfastness, Palestinian unity, and the ongoing commitment to liberation and sovereignty over all of Palestine.

Statement issued by Hamas on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yahya Sinwar: