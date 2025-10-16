Hamas on 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Yahya Sinwar: A Legacy Fueling the Flame of Al‑Aqsa Flood
Translated by Al-Ahed News
Hamas commemorated the first anniversary of Commander Yahya Sinwar’s martyrdom, reaffirming the continuity of the resistance, honoring fallen leaders and celebrating national victories including the “Flood of the Free” swap deal.
The statement emphasizes steadfastness, Palestinian unity, and the ongoing commitment to liberation and sovereignty over all of Palestine.
Statement issued by Hamas on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yahya Sinwar:
The spark of the Flood will not die out. The blood of our fallen commanders continues to fortify the path of resistance across generations, binding us to their legacy — steadfast in their approach, loyal to their sacrifices — until our land and holy sites are fully liberated.
A year has passed since this heroic epic witnessed by the world, led by Commander Sinwar, the mastermind of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, who met his end courageously on the battlefield, unwavering and defiant against the brutality of the “Israeli” occupiers.
One year after the martyrdom of this great national leader, our people — through patience, steadfastness and perseverance — and our resistance — through strength and bravery — have achieved a national accomplishment and an agreement that thwarted all the occupier’s schemes: it stopped the aggression, the genocidal war, the starvation, the displacement and ethnic cleansing, and delivered a prisoner-exchange titled “Flood of the Free,” by which 1,968 Palestinian detainees breathed freedom and the arrogance of the Zionist jailer was broken.
On this first anniversary of the martyrdom of Commander Yahya Sinwar, we remember with pride and reverence his noble life and blessed path: a life of struggle since his youth, steadfast through 23 years of captivity, resuming preparation, construction and planning after release from prison until the dawn of October 7, 2023 — a day that humbled the occupier, shook its foundations, shattered the myth of its army and culminated in his martyrdom on the battlefield while engaged and clashing with the enemy.
The spark of the Al‑Aqsa Flood will remain ablaze, beating with the spirit of attachment to rights, principles and national unity. Its flame will not fade from the hearts of our great people, no matter the sacrifices or the occupier’s power and crimes. True to the pledge to our martyred leaders, the banner will not fall; it will fly high, carried and defended by each new generation of our people until total liberation and the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] as its capital.
On this first anniversary of your martyrdom, Abu Ibrahim, rest in peace — you fulfilled the trust and truly strove to lower the enemy’s flag, break its thorn, humiliate its leaders and shake the pillars of its false entity. Though your pure body may be absent from Gaza, your spirit soars in the heavens and fills our world — a lasting testament that the blood of martyrs etches eternal glory for Palestine and the Ummah. The enemy failed in achieving its objectives in Gaza; it was forced — humbled — to stop the attack, and it obtained its captives only according to the will and conditions set by the resistance.
Mercy, glory and eternity to the soul of Commander Yahya Sinwar [Abu Ibrahim] and to all the martyrs from among our leaders and our people. We ask Allah to grant them the highest ranks in Paradise — among the prophets, the truthful, the martyrs and the righteous. What an excellent company they are.