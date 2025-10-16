Italy and Poland Shield Ukrainians in Nord Stream Probe

By Staff, Agencies

Italy’s top court has blocked the extradition to Germany of a Ukrainian national suspected of playing a key role in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions — a case that continues to expose Europe’s selective pursuit of accountability.

The Court of Cassation ruled in favor of Sergey Kuznetsov, a former Ukrainian military officer accused of coordinating the sabotage that crippled the twin pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea. The court cited an “incorrect legal classification” in the European arrest warrant and ordered a retrial at a later date, according to his lawyer, Nicola Canestrini.

Kuznetsov, who was arrested in August while vacationing near Rimini, has denied any role in the blasts. His case now joins a growing list of procedural stalls and political hesitations surrounding the Nord Stream investigation.

Meanwhile, Poland’s National Security Bureau [BBN] has opposed the extradition of another Ukrainian suspect, Vladimir Zhuravlyov, who was detained in Warsaw in late September. In an unusually candid statement, the BBN said it was in “the vital interest of the Polish state for the alleged perpetrators of the Nord Stream sabotage to avoid being held accountable.”

The comments, reported by the Polish Press Agency, have raised fresh questions about political interference and protection of individuals tied to Kiev, despite Europe’s proclaimed commitment to the rule of law.

Russia, repeatedly excluded from the joint investigation, has criticized Germany and its allies for their “lack of transparency.” In 2024, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin stated that Moscow possessed “information” implicating the US and UK in the attack — allegations firmly denied by Washington, London and Kiev.

The stalled extraditions underscore the growing geopolitical discomfort surrounding the Nord Stream case, where political loyalties appear to outweigh legal obligations.