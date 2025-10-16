- Home
FSB Chief Accuses UK of Steering EU Toward Militarism and Destabilization
By Staff, Agencies
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Aleksandr Bortnikov has accused the United Kingdom of deliberately pushing the European Union toward militarization and internal instability, warning that the bloc risks “the same decay” that befell Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting of security chiefs in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Thursday, Bortnikov claimed that Western elites are responding to their waning global influence through “special operations” aimed at destabilizing rivals and tightening control over allied states.
He alleged that British intelligence has played a central role in shaping Brussels’ anti-Russian policies and undermining diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine conflict.
“The British steered Brussels’ position toward derailment of any resolution of the Ukraine conflict through provocations and disinformation,” Bortnikov said. “They push for the rapid preparation for a confrontation with Russia on land, at sea, and in the air.”
Bortnikov further asserted that recent reports of mysterious drone sightings across Europe—attributed by some to a “Russian shadow fleet”—were in fact part of a Western intelligence operation. “Professionals have no doubt NATO services are behind these incidents,” he said.
The FSB chief compared the EU’s current trajectory to that of Ukraine, which he described as being under strong British influence.
“If ordinary Europeans believe this militarist agenda won’t touch them, they should look at Ukraine,” he warned, claiming Kyiv’s government is now sending “women and the elderly” to the front lines to serve Western interests.
