The theatrical rhetoric about establishing “peace” in what they call the Middle East, whether by the U.S. president in the "Knesset" — where he confirmed America’s partnership in the genocidal and starvation war against Palestinians in Gaza — or in Sharm El-Sheikh in front of Arab and Muslim leaders, reveals no real American commitment to Palestinian rights. It is nothing more than a failed spectacle, poorly staged, unconvincing even to its presenters, let alone the peoples of the region, its resistance factions, or the free and honorable people of the world.