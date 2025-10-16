In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful
Statement of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc
The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc held its regular session on 16/10/2025, chaired by MP Muhammad Raad, with the participation of its members. The bloc discussed several parliamentary and political issues related to Lebanon, Palestine, and the region. The following statement was issued by the attendees:
Gaza has shaken off, through the legendary steadfastness of its people and the heroic sacrifices of its resistance, the dust of the Zionist-American-led genocidal war, which could neither have begun nor continued without the full political cover and military supply chain provided by the United States — as President Trump himself admitted, acting as a partner to the criminal Netanyahu government. Yet, the unity between Gaza’s people and their resistance foiled this aggression, as well as numerous criminal plans and scenarios aimed at displacement, eviction, and the forced exile of Gaza’s residents.
The enemy leadership, however, suffered a severe disappointment as the slogans of aggression launched by the criminal Netanyahu at the start of his war did not materialize. Captives were released not due to the strength of his army, as he promised, but through negotiations with Hamas, as the movement pledged. Additionally, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving multiple life sentences, as well as numerous children and women, regained their freedom.
The theatrical rhetoric about establishing “peace” in what they call the Middle East, whether by the U.S. president in the "Knesset" — where he confirmed America’s partnership in the genocidal and starvation war against Palestinians in Gaza — or in Sharm El-Sheikh in front of Arab and Muslim leaders, reveals no real American commitment to Palestinian rights. It is nothing more than a failed spectacle, poorly staged, unconvincing even to its presenters, let alone the peoples of the region, its resistance factions, or the free and honorable people of the world.
In light of these recent developments regarding the Palestinian issue, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc affirms that the conflict with the Zionist enemy has never been, and will never be, a border dispute. It remains an existential struggle as long as this aggressive, criminal, and conspiratorial occupation continues on Lebanese soil and across Arab-Islamic lands, threatening our Christian and Islamic holy sites.
The bloc extends its congratulations to the steadfast and patient Palestinian people in Gaza, to all resistance factions, led by Hamas, and expresses pride in the legendary epic written by Palestinian fighters on the soil of Gaza, which forced the enemy to yield to the resistance’s demands. The bloc also renews its blessings for the righteous martyrs and expresses absolute confidence that Hamas and the resistance factions will do everything possible to ensure Palestinian rights.
The bloc congratulates the heroic captives — men, women, and children — for regaining their freedom from the hands of the Zionist oppressors, and honors their patience, steadfastness, sacrifices, and suffering throughout their captivity.
The bloc notes that the heroism, sacrifices, patience, resilience, and determination demonstrated by the people of Gaza and their resistance fighters constitute a unique model to be emulated by all free peoples worldwide.
Regarding recent political and parliamentary developments, the bloc records the following:
First: The escalation and continuation of "Israeli" criminal massacres, assassinations, and attacks on Lebanese territory — most recently the vile targeting of civilian and commercial installations in the Al-Musaylih area — sends a clear message to Lebanon, its citizens, and the world: the enemy will not cease its aggression to prevent any attempt at reconstruction of what its war machine has destroyed. This necessitates that the government intensify its efforts and take practical measures beyond the recent steps, including:
Sending ministers to inspect the effects of the aggression and publicly stand with the victims.
Filing a complaint to the UN Security Council.
The government should mobilize its diplomacy worldwide and leverage its international relations to condemn the Zionist enemy and its crimes against Lebanon and its citizens.
Second: The bloc reiterates that national sovereignty should guide political stances and approaches in confronting the occupation and ensuring security and stability. Priorities include stopping "Israeli" hostilities, withdrawing from all remaining occupied positions in Lebanon, releasing prisoners, and initiating the Lebanese government’s reconstruction efforts. The bloc calls for a unified national stance against "Israeli" aggression and condemns any preemptive actions by the enemy that exceed the mechanisms established in the ceasefire agreement.
Third: The measures taken by the Special Investigation Commission to mark the properties of certain Lebanese individuals on U.S. sanctions lists, as well as actions against charitable organizations and individuals providing social aid to destroyed or affected villages, represent a legal overreach and misuse of authority. This unprecedented targeting of a diverse group of Lebanese citizens, driven solely by the desire to appease the Americans, threatens economic stability, social security, and the image of the government. The bloc calls for immediate correction and reversal of this unjust decision.
Fourth: The bloc extends its highest congratulations to Imam Al-Mahdi Scouts, their leadership, scouts, and families across all regions and sectors. It expresses pride in the “Generations of Sayyed” event held last Sunday at the Sports City, marking the first anniversary of the passing of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, his companion Sayyed Hashem, and all martyred leaders. This exceptional event exemplifies commitment to the path of resistance and demonstrates broad popular support for the resistance’s choices, ensuring the dignity, sovereignty, and honor of the nation.
Media Relations, Hezbollah
Thursday, 16-10-2025
23 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447 AH