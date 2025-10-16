Harris Poll Shows Americans Feeling Inflation Pinch Despite Trump’s Optimism

By Staff, Agencies

Nine months into his return to office, US President Donald Trump continued to assert that inflation is no longer an issue. In August, he posted on social media that prices are “WAY DOWN” and claimed that inflation is “virtually over.”

However, a new Harris Poll, conducted for The Guardian, highlights a disconnect between the administration’s statements and everyday experiences of Americans.

According to the survey, 74% of respondents report that their monthly household expenses have risen by at least $100 over the past year, with some noting increases up to $749.

This trend cuts across political affiliations, affecting Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.

Official data shows inflation has declined modestly from 3% annually in January 2025 to 2.9% in August—well below the 2022 peak of 9% but still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Despite this slight improvement, public sentiment points to growing economic pessimism. The poll found that 54% of Americans believe the country is in a recession, up from 49% last year, and 53% feel the economy is worsening.

The survey also signals a shift among independent voters, who were previously more aligned with Republicans.

While independents favored Joe Biden by 9% in 2020, recent polling shows them split between Biden and Trump, now increasingly discontent with both parties.

The findings suggest that, despite official rhetoric and slight declines in inflation, many Americans continue to face real economic pressures that shape their perceptions of the broader economy.