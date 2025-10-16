Yemen Mourns Martyrdom of Armed Forces Chief of Staff al-Ghamari

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Thursday the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, their Chief of Staff, along with his companions and his 13-year-old son, Hussein. The announcement, broadcast on national television, emphasized that al-Ghamari was martyred while performing his duty in support of Palestine.

In a statement, the YAF praised the late chief as a steadfast and sincere leader, describing him as a mujahid guided by Quranic principles, extensive knowledge, and military expertise.

The statement highlighted that despite this significant loss, Yemen’s military operations continue unabated.

Rocket and drone attacks against the "Israeli" enemy are ongoing, and the armed forces remain fully operational, maintaining the same intensity and strategic effectiveness.

The YAF detailed the major operations carried out in support of Palestine during the two-year "Israeli" war on Gaza, underscoring Yemen’s ongoing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

A presidential decree has appointed Major General Youssef Hassan Hassan al-Madani as the successor to the martyred Chief of Staff.

The armed forces reaffirmed that the conflict with the enemy is far from over and warned that those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people will face consequences.

The announcement has been met with national mourning and underscores Yemen’s unwavering military and political support for Palestine, even amid the loss of senior leaders.