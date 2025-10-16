Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Yemen Mourns Martyrdom of Armed Forces Chief of Staff al-Ghamari

Yemen Mourns Martyrdom of Armed Forces Chief of Staff al-Ghamari
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced on Thursday the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, their Chief of Staff, along with his companions and his 13-year-old son, Hussein. The announcement, broadcast on national television, emphasized that al-Ghamari was martyred while performing his duty in support of Palestine.

In a statement, the YAF praised the late chief as a steadfast and sincere leader, describing him as a mujahid guided by Quranic principles, extensive knowledge, and military expertise.

The statement highlighted that despite this significant loss, Yemen’s military operations continue unabated.

Rocket and drone attacks against the "Israeli" enemy are ongoing, and the armed forces remain fully operational, maintaining the same intensity and strategic effectiveness.

The YAF detailed the major operations carried out in support of Palestine during the two-year "Israeli" war on Gaza, underscoring Yemen’s ongoing commitment to the Palestinian cause.

A presidential decree has appointed Major General Youssef Hassan Hassan al-Madani as the successor to the martyred Chief of Staff.

The armed forces reaffirmed that the conflict with the enemy is far from over and warned that those responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people will face consequences.

The announcement has been met with national mourning and underscores Yemen’s unwavering military and political support for Palestine, even amid the loss of senior leaders.

Yemen zionist aggression resistance martyr leader yemeni forces

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemen Mourns Martyrdom of Armed Forces Chief of Staff al-Ghamari

Yemen Mourns Martyrdom of Armed Forces Chief of Staff al-Ghamari

4 hours ago
“Hezbollah Bloc Affirms Support for Gaza, Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression, and Calls for National Unity”

“Hezbollah Bloc Affirms Support for Gaza, Condemns ’Israeli’ Aggression, and Calls for National Unity”

5 hours ago
Hamas on 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Yahya Sinwar: A Legacy Fueling the Flame of Al‑Aqsa Flood

Hamas on 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Yahya Sinwar: A Legacy Fueling the Flame of Al‑Aqsa Flood

9 hours ago
Six Palestinians Wounded in ’Israeli’ West Bank Raid

Six Palestinians Wounded in ’Israeli’ West Bank Raid

11 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 16-10-2025 Hour: 07:04 Beirut Timing

whatshot