Loyal to the Pledge

“Israeli” Attacks on Lebanon Continue: Airstrikes Hit Bnaafoul, Shmistar and Kfartebnit

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

On Thursday, October 16, 2025, the “Israeli” enemy continued its assaults on Lebanon and its citizens, which included airstrikes, the dropping of bombs, gunfire and violations of Lebanese airspace by unmanned aircraft in both the South and the Beqaa.

In this context, “Israeli” warplanes launched two consecutive airstrikes targeting the town of Bnaafoul in the Saida district. Another airstrike struck the area between the towns of Roumine and Houmine, while a separate raid targeted the area between Sarafand and Baisariyah, specifically near Khirbet Doueir.

Additionally, an “Israeli” airstrike targeted the Ali Al-Taher hill on the outskirts of the southern village of Kfartebnit. Another strike, launched by a drone, hit the area between the villages of Al-Sharqiyah and Kaouthariyet Al-Siyad. Meanwhile, a separate “Israeli” airstrike struck the town of Shmistar in the Beqaa.

Furthermore, the “Israeli” military carried out a wide-scale sweep using machine guns along the outskirts of the town of Khiyam.

Earlier in the morning, an “Israeli” drone dropped a bomb near a farmer working in his olive grove in the Abu Manadiel area east of the town of Blida, close to the border. At the same time, “Israeli” soldiers fired several rounds into the air.

Separately, “Israeli” soldiers, positioned at a newly established post inside Lebanese territory in the area of Jal Al-Deir, fired bursts of machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of the southern village of Aitaroun.

 

Israel Lebanon beqaa SouthLebanon

