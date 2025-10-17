Ansarullah Leader: “Israel” Suffered Humiliating Defeat in 12-Day War with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi praised the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, saluting Tehran’s sacrifices and steadfastness in the face of a recent US-“Israeli” military aggression.

In a televised address on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi said that Iran had “offered its commanders as martyrs on the path of defending Palestine,” citing Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as a foremost example. Soleimani, a pivotal figure in the Axis of Resistance, was assassinated in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, in a US drone strike authorized by then-President Donald Trump.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with remarkable steadfastness amid enormous challenges and pressures that even led to war, acted in full support and defense of this front,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said, referring to the US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran in June.

He emphasized that “Israel suffered a disgraceful defeat in the 12-day war against Iran and received great and painful blows.” Between June 13 and June 24, the US and “Israel” waged an intense military campaign against Iran, which came to a halt following successful retaliatory operations by the Islamic Republic.

Sayyed Al-Houthi warned that the US and “Israel,” both complicit in the crimes of the Zionist entity, “continue to pose a grave danger to the region.”

Marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the Ansarullah leader described the slain Palestinian commander as “a symbol of steadfastness and sacrifice in the path of God,” whose legacy “will remain an enduring inspiration for generations to come.”

He further lauded Hezbollah for standing at the forefront of the resistance, noting that the movement “has offered many martyrs, including the great martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi also highlighted Yemen’s steadfast role in the struggle, asserting that the country’s armed forces and people “have stood firm and sacrificed in the path of God” as part of their principled support for Palestine. Despite US pressure aimed at isolating the Palestinian cause, he said, “the Yemeni people rose up and feared none but God.”

Turning to the Gaza front, Sayyed Al-Houthi pointed out that “Israel” has failed to retrieve its captives without a negotiated deal and, despite committing “great and horrific crimes,” could not break the will of the Palestinian nation and its Mujahideen.

He described the Gaza ceasefire agreement as “a major defeat for a regime that possessed significant capabilities and the full backing of America and the West.” He added that “Israel” had dragged the region “to the brink of a major war,” while Washington provided it with continuous political support.

The Ansarullah leader expressed hope that the Gaza ceasefire would hold and pave the way for reconstruction, though he noted that “violations of the ceasefire continue, and the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza has sharply declined.”

Concluding his address, he called for vigilance and readiness to counter any future aggression, stressing a principle of reciprocity with the adversary: “If you return, we will also return.”