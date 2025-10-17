’Israeli’ Media Panics Over Hezbollah Blocking Normalization in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

While the United States intensifies efforts to boost "Israel" in the Middle East through normalization deals, Hezbollah's arms remain a formidable foe to the odds of a normalization deal with Lebanon, "Israeli" media reported.

Tamir Morag, the political affairs correspondent for the "Israeli" Channel 14, stated, "'Israel' is going through two turbulent and challenging years, confronting a level of political isolation that is both severe and unprecedented in recent decades, coupled with arms embargoes from numerous nations and international legal proceedings against its leaders for alleged war crimes."

Despite these difficulties, Morag pointed out that "Israel" is simultaneously benefiting from unprecedented support from the current US administration, which he characterized as the most supportive in its history, thereby opening up new opportunities for the entity on the international stage.

Morag added that US President Donald Trump is aggressively pursuing normalization deals for "Israel" with a range of nations, from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to potentially Pakistan and Indonesia, and is even applying pressure to bring a country like Qatar into the fold.

However, he affirmed that numerous obstacles could hinder the normalization process for some countries. He pointed out that in Lebanon's case, no progress will be possible without first addressing the issue of Hezbollah's arms, which raises serious questions about the ultimate feasibility of these diplomatic tracks.

The office of "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously expressed its support for the Lebanese government's decisions regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah, while also conveying "Israel's" readiness to support Lebanon in that endeavor.

Moreover, "Israeli" media outlets have previously argued that the Lebanese government's decision to disarm Hezbollah would pave the way for normalization with Lebanon and that any future partnership would be contingent upon the implementation of strict security oversight.

According to a Reuters report from October 3, the administration of Trump has approved a $230 million allocation for Lebanon's security forces.

The conditioned aid is reportedly intended to assist Lebanese authorities in their efforts to disarm Hezbollah, which is Lebanon's leading Resistance party and a group whose disarmament has long been a central focus of US policy in West Asia.

According to a Lebanese official familiar with the decision, the $230 million package is allocated with $190 million designated for the Lebanese Armed Forces [LAF] and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces [ISF], with the funds having been released just before the end of the US fiscal year on September 30.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that the aid supports Lebanese forces "as they work to assert Lebanese sovereignty across the country and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the only viable framework for a durable security arrangement for both Lebanese and 'Israelis'," ensuring the quotation remains unchanged and the sentence continues to the end.