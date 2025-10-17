Iran’s Top Security Official Delivers Leader’s Message to Putin Amid Post-War Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, delivering a direct message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam SAyyed Ali Khamenei.

Larijani, who also serves as a senior adviser to the Leader, held extensive talks with Putin on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, regional developments and global affairs. His visit comes at a crucial time as Tehran and Moscow coordinate their positions following the 12-day US-“Israeli” war of aggression against Iran earlier this year.

The meeting followed remarks by Putin last week in which he revealed that “Israeli” authorities had asked him to convey a message to Iran, expressing that they were “not seeking further confrontation” and wished to de-escalate tensions.

“We maintain confidence-based contacts with ‘Israel’ and have received signals from its leadership asking that this message be relayed to our Iranian friends — that ‘Israel’ intends to resolve the issue and is not interested in any form of confrontation,” Putin said during the Central Asia–Russia summit in Dushanbe.

Tensions between Iran and “Israel” had sharply escalated after the occupation entity launched an unprovoked aggression on June 13, targeting Iranian military and civilian sites. The attacks led to the assassination of senior commanders and nuclear scientists and caused hundreds of civilian deaths. The US also took part in the hostilities, conducting airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in a blatant violation of international law.

The 12-day confrontation ended on June 24, when massive retaliatory strikes by Iran targeted both “Israeli” and US positions, forcing “Israel” to halt its aggression and declare a unilateral ceasefire.

Larijani’s Moscow visit underscores Iran’s continued diplomatic engagement with key allies following its military and political victory in the war — and reflects ongoing coordination between Tehran and Moscow amid shifting regional dynamics.