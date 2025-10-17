Euro-Med: Tortured, Burned, Executed — The Horrific Fate of Palestinians in “Israeli” Custody

By Staff, Agencies

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has expressed profound shock over the gruesome condition of Palestinian bodies returned by the “Israeli” army following the Gaza ceasefire, describing the findings as evidence of systematic torture, execution, and inhumane treatment of detainees.

In a report released Thursday, the Geneva-based organization said the physical state of the bodies confirms that many victims had endured deliberate and brutal abuse, amounting to grave violations of international law. According to Euro-Med, several Palestinians appeared to have been executed after detention, indicating that “Israel” treated prisoners outside any legal or humanitarian framework.

Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said the recovered bodies revealed horrific signs of torture, restraint and burning.

“The bodies we received were bound like animals, blindfolded, and bore signs of torture and burns that reveal the extent of the crimes committed in secret,” he said. “They did not die naturally; they were executed after being restrained. These people were not buried underground; they were kept in the occupation’s refrigerators for long months.”

A forensic doctor who examined the remains reported that 120 bodies had been delivered to Gaza authorities, of which only six were identified. He described the condition of the rest as “catastrophic,” saying he had “never seen such scenes before, even after years of experience in this field.”

Euro-Med accused “Israel” of operating as a power unrestrained by international law, saying its forces engage in killings and torture without accountability, reflecting a “mindset of revenge and extermination” rather than respect for justice.

The organization urged the international community to launch an immediate, independent investigation into the atrocities, and called for unrestricted access for forensic teams to recover and identify bodies still buried under Gaza’s rubble.

Euro-Med’s appeal aligns with mounting global demands for transparency and accountability following the ceasefire, as human rights groups warn that without independent oversight, “Israel” may once again manipulate narratives and evade justice.

Humanitarian groups have stressed that documenting war crimes and the full scale of destruction in Gaza is essential not only for justice but also for any credible reconstruction or peace process.

The revelations come amid unease among Arab mediators who helped broker the October 13 ceasefire in Egypt, as doubts grow over “Israel’s” credibility and its history of violating truces. According to Bloomberg, officials across the region have voiced serious concerns about the reliability of the “Israeli” entity and the lack of concrete mechanisms to enforce the deal’s terms.