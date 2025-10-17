IRG Deputy: Global Powers’ Latest Arms Fail Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, said, through faith, experience, and indigenous technology Iran managed to defeat global powers in the 12-day war despite their new weapons.

Brigadier Fadavi made the remarks on Thursday, stressing that global powers deployed unprecedented new military technologies against the Islamic Republic during the war but Iran emerged victorious.

“In this war, all the material and scientific capabilities of the world were employed; many of the technologies and equipment used had never before been tested in any war. Nevertheless, our capabilities were high - the IRG and the Basij volunteer forces entered the field - and God brought about the best result,” he emphasized.

General Fadavi added that about 60% of the martyrs of the war were members of the IRG, stressing that their self-sacrifice paved the way for the heavy defeat of the enemy coalition.

“Victory in the 12-day war showed that the Islamic Revolution has reached a point not only in the realm of faith and resistance but also in the field of science and technology where it can thwart all the powers of the world. This is the fulfillment of God’s promise that the victory of believing nations is certain,” he stressed.

Leading independent American news website, the Grayzone on Monday revealed that during the 12-day June war, Iran targeted a tower in central "Tel Aviv" above a secret underground "Israeli"-US intelligence bunker known as Site 81, located under the Da Vinci apartment complex.

The strikes were highly precise, hitting multiple strategic military and intelligence sites, including universities linked to military, such as the Weizmann Institute, which suffered $570 million in damages.

Heavy "Israeli" censorship prevented detailed reporting on these attacks, with media outlets suppressed and journalists forced away from impact sites.

The attacks demonstrated the accuracy of Iranian missiles and caused significant damage to sensitive "Israeli" military infrastructure.

Iran’s ability to launch such a strike, despite ongoing "Israeli" and US efforts to disrupt missile launch sites, signals a resilient and adaptive missile program. It demonstrates Tehran’s operational readiness to conduct high-profile retaliatory strikes.