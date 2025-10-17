Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

IMF Sounds Alarm On Trump-Style Tariffs

IMF Sounds Alarm On Trump-Style Tariffs
folder_openInternational News access_time 13 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged nations not to impose tariffs, following US President Donald Trump’s latest measures.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Georgieva said, “the largest economy in the world has chosen to use tariffs as an instrument in relations with partners.”

The IMF chief urged nations to adhere to “trade on the most favored nation rule,” adding that imposing tariffs “does not work well” unless the nation has a “very large” and “relatively closed” economy.

She warned that nations which place tariffs on others will see prices rise domestically.

“If there is a flare-up of trade tensions, that would of course have a negative impact,” Georgieva said, noting that the US and China are engaged in a trade war.

“This is why we are saying: Please... do not do that. It is not a healthy action,” she added.

Trump has introduced what he calls ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on dozens of nations he accused of “ripping off” America through unfair trade practices.

He recently imposed 50% tariffs on most imports from India and Brazil and has threatened China with an additional 100% starting next month.

The US president has argued that some tariffs are meant to pressure India to halt its purchases of Russian oil and support sanctions on Moscow.

On Thursday, however, the Indian Foreign Ministry denied Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

imf DonaldTrump UnitedStates Tariffs

Comments

  1. Related News
IMF Sounds Alarm On Trump-Style Tariffs

IMF Sounds Alarm On Trump-Style Tariffs

13 minutes ago
US Pushes Japan, India To Ditch Russian Energy Deals

US Pushes Japan, India To Ditch Russian Energy Deals

one day ago
ICJ Genocide Case Moves Forward Despite Gaza Ceasefire

ICJ Genocide Case Moves Forward Despite Gaza Ceasefire

one day ago
Trump Threatens Sanctions Against Spain for Defying NATO Spending Demands

Trump Threatens Sanctions Against Spain for Defying NATO Spending Demands

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 17-10-2025 Hour: 10:33 Beirut Timing

whatshot