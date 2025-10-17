Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah’s Victory Against US ’Israel’ is Inevitable

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem said that "The usurper 'Israel' and the tyrannical America will never defeat us."

Sheikh Qassem sent a message of appreciation and pride to the participants in the large scouting gathering “Generations of Al-Sayyed.”

He described the event as a “Masterpiece of creativity in the colors of purity, faith, and Resistance,” praising the Scouts of Imam Mahdi [aj] for their dedication and contribution.

Highlighting the symbolic significance of the scouts, His Eminence referred to them as the “Generations of the revered Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” who continues to inspire steadfastness and pride along the path of Resistance.

He compared the scouts to “flowers in the garden of hope,” united under the guidance of the Imam of the Time to renew their pledge of allegiance.

The gathering, which included 74,475 scouts, was described as a “scene of strength and hope,” with participants embracing the future with determination and song.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Scouts of Imam Mahdi represent a guiding light, leading the youth toward “the highest educational model,” and reaffirmed confidence in victory and peace, linked to the liberation of land and humanity.

He also sent a clear message of resilience against external forces, asserting that the group will not be defeated by “the usurping 'Israel'” or “the tyrannical America.”

He underscored the sacrifices made on Lebanese soil, “molded with the blood of our martyrs,” and the determination to live freely and independently in Lebanon.

Furthermore, His Eminence reaffirmed the centrality of Palestine and Al-Quds as “our path to righteousness, and our compass towards the good of the region and humanity.”

He concluded by highlighting the scouts’ readiness to face challenges with “the highest sacrifices,” with their banner remaining “raised and strong, God willing.”